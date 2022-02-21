In Steven Roberts' recent column "Time for real Republicans to stand up" he said there were only three real conservatives who believe in true conservatism by "emphasizing the values of traditional institutions and practices." He stated that the rest of us have lost our way because of Donald Trump and have become insurrectionists. That's untrue.
It is the Democratic Party that is trying to undermine these institutions and practices by using Marxist organizations, theories and tactics.
That is why we are so upset. They are fundamentally transforming own society and the political and governing structures for the negative.
I have spoken with many Republicans and we have never changed. We have and will always honor our nation and our valued "traditional institutions and practices."
Ever since Ronald Reagan, we have been hungry for a conservative leader who would stand up and fight the growth of government, the decaying of our society and for the middle class.
Conservatives are tired of the John McCain and Mitt Romney types who pander to the left. And the war mongers like Dick Cheney.
Conservatives have compromised far too long. The conservative movement needs fighters who will take it to the Marxists.
That's why Trump won the nomination in 2016. No one else had the fighter, bare-knuckle mentality that he showcased. If nothing else, Trump taught Republicans how to fight back.
Whoever the conservative candidate in 2024 is, they must realize the threat the Marxists are to our republic and take the fight to them.