One of Donald Trump’s obsessions is that he must appear “strong” at all times and in all situations. This week, he returned to the White House from Walter Reed military hospital where he was being treated for COVID-19. While there, he had to appear tough and “in control” to his supporters, so he went out for a ride in a hermetically sealed vehicle.
First of all, the president of the U.S. does not control America or the American people. We the people control our country. Trump isn’t a dictator like his friends Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. He just presides over the executive branch of the government.
According to the Christian New Testament, being weak in some way and pretending to be strong is the ultimate dishonesty. “When I am weak, (humble, self-defacing, a mere nothing), then I am strong,” St. Paul wrote. One is weak with authentic human weakness before God who alone is strong and is ones strength-in-weakness.
In this sense, a very ill, elderly, COVID-19 patient hooked up to a respirator and in a coma is truly strong in his/her weakness with the infinite strength of God. Nothing fake about that!
JERRY GILL
Hertford