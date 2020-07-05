President Donald Trump won't let the best science guide and drive the way we control the COVID-19 virus. Tragically, he is disregarding what he is hearing from his health experts in favor of politics.
He refuses to wear a mask despite the fact that virus is inside the White House. And he told us recently that testing is "overrated." So, more than 131,000 Americans are dead because of testing, I suppose.
Trump's weird thinking is that massive testing causes high positive numbers for the virus, instead of the virus causing high positive numbers. Meanwhile, our health experts tell us there is no substitute for testing, tracing and treatment.
Seriously, by the time this man is marched out of the White House in November, we may very well have one million-plus dead Americans from the virus. That is truly soul shattering.
After Trump is gone, we'll have the America again that other nations will respect. I mark the calendar day by day.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City