Why does Donald Trump refuse to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden?
To Trump, Biden is a hated Democrat who was hated Barack Obama’s vice president.
Donald Trump has a lust and need for power. His entire life has been centered on grasping one form of power or another: money power, power over women, real estate power, and — as president for four years — political power for its own sake.
For Trump, power over others — even over an entire nation — is his life. His heroes, after all, are men of unlimited power: Vladimir Putin of Russia, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, and Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia.
Trump can’t live without this power which is necessary to his very being. According to Trump, Biden deliberately “cheated” him of this power. He mercilessly stole Trump’s win from him. So Trump will get the presidency he owns one way or another — legally or via his supporters’ “use of the 2nd Amendment.”
Meanwhile, he seethes with the fury the poet Dylan Thomas wrote about in his well-known poem: “Rage, rage, against the dying of (my) light.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Real change takes time, requires risks, sacrifices
I’m really sorry that I did not write this. I saw it online. I love it.
“Rosa sat, so Ruby could walk, so Kamala could run.”
Real progress is incremental and requires taking risks and making sacrifices.
Will some Trump supporter or worshipper write something similar about him?
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City