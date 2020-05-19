President Donald Trump’s quack suggestion of injecting household disinfectants in the body to kill the coronavirus has made him a mockery around the world.
Sadly, injecting or ingesting house-cleaners is what very troubled people do to kill themselves.
Truly, President Trump’s musings are a great threat to public safety. Seriously, this man’s 3½ years of madness in the White House is enough.
It is alarming, indeed, to hear the president of the U.S., the most powerful person in the world, offer the most dangerous and ludicrous suggestions during a raging pandemic that has taken nearly 90,000 innocent American lives.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City