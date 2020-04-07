On Jan. 22, President Donald Trump was asked “are there worries about a pandemic at this point?” His response was: “No, not at all and we have it totally under control. It’s just one person coming from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.”
I believe this type of response by President Trump is: If you don’t admit there’s a problem you don’t have to do anything about it. What a shame.
On March 28 Vice President Mike Pence said: ”Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action dating all the way back in January we truly believe we have significantly reduced the spread of coronavirus.”
It seems that the executive branch of our government, over the last few years has a strange arrangement with the truth.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City