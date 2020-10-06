I’d like to share a couple observations about our president’s constant comments on the upcoming election.
First, it is obvious he is convinced he is going to lose. That must be sad for someone with such a huge ego, although I am sure he can’t admit it to himself.
If he actually thought he was going to win he wouldn’t be constantly repeating that the whole election is rife with fraud, because (and this brings me to my second point) by doing so he has set the stage for Democratic candidate Joe Biden to contest the results if Mr. Trump wins.
But then again, if he does win the fraud will have obviously disappeared just like he seems to think COVID-19 has.
PATRICK DETWILER
Elizabeth City