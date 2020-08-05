Marjorie and I have lived, or rather survived, under 14 presidents — seven Democrats and seven Republicans — dating back to Herbert Hoover who took the hit for the world depression which began in Europe.
One must know enough of their history to move forward in life. Three of the presidents assumed the office and only one was elected by the voters to serve a full term afterward.
We have often wondered why our presidents dating back to Franklin D. Roosevelt would not, or could not, stand up to the thugs, killers-of-their-own-people, and downright crooked-to-their-core leaders around the world. Roosevelt was basically a socialist who tried to deal with Soviet Premier Josef Stalin and ended up giving away most of Europe to the communists as World War ll was coming to a close. The wisest of the three world leaders at the time was Winston Churchill of England.
We know of no president other than Donald Trump who took office as a world-class successful businessman and not as a politician. Trump’s motto is: “Get it done on time and below budget.” And, if you don’t do it right, “You’re fired.” Amen.
Businessmen such as Trump, when they make a decision and later realize it is not 100% workable, change their mind. Politicians have too much ego and or stupidity and corruption in them to make such a call, because they are only looking after their job and legacy. I refer to former President Obama and his work with the infamous couple, the Clintons, and Al Gore. He bowed to a world leader and offended us. We only bow to our God and savior. We know, or have witnessed, the exposing of their like by hard-hitting public servers (not servants) such as Trey Gowdy, Mark Meadows, Jim Jordan, and a very few others.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh
Look for vaccine to be found prior to election
I predict that a vaccine for the coronavirus will be found, at least one will publicized, shortly before the election. It may turn out to be a hoax, but that won’t matter once the election is over.
Let’s not forget President Richard Nixon’s “dirty tricks,” especially his “secret plan” to end the Vietnam War.
I don’t know be the best time for the vaccine to be announced, but some strategist knows, or thinks he does.
One reason the Republicans are so against mail-in voting is that it would throw off their calculations about the best time to announce the “miracle” cure. Don’t be surprised if each of us has to sign a loyalty oath to get the vaccine.
Possibly, a vaccine already exists, and President Donald Trump has access to it. That would certainly explain why he is so cocky about not wearing a mask.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: While several candidate vaccines are undergoing testing, the Centers for Disease Control says there is no vaccine yet to prevent COVID-19.