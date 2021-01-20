Dismayed by all the violence and division in our precious country, I wrote the following poem I entitled, "Assumptions":

I am White — I am not a White Supremacist.

I am woman — I am not weak.

I am short — I am not a child.

I am Christian —I am not judgmental.

I am approaching old age — I am not sick or stupid.

You cannot know me, or anyone, just by looking or labeling.

More importantly, I cannot know you without openly and actively


Listening to what’s in your heart.

I am dispirited by unquestioned assumptions, yet

Optimistic that, if we try, we can learn to

Esteem the individual dignity of

Each and every soul

Clothed in whatever human circumstance.

SHARON BURTNER

Hertford

