Dismayed by all the violence and division in our precious country, I wrote the following poem I entitled, "Assumptions":
I am White — I am not a White Supremacist.
I am woman — I am not weak.
I am short — I am not a child.
I am Christian —I am not judgmental.
I am approaching old age — I am not sick or stupid.
You cannot know me, or anyone, just by looking or labeling.
More importantly, I cannot know you without openly and actively
Listening to what’s in your heart.
I am dispirited by unquestioned assumptions, yet
Optimistic that, if we try, we can learn to
Esteem the individual dignity of
Each and every soul
Clothed in whatever human circumstance.
SHARON BURTNER
Hertford