Even at 72, I consider myself a “military brat.” My dad loved our country. He believed in the flag and Pledge of Allegiance, being honest and working hard.
He fought in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. When he stood duty for a week, Mom would drive us out to the base in the evening to see him for 30 minutes. The B-52s that he flew would be guarded by servicemen and German shepherds. I was always so proud of him and the Air Force base in Austin, Texas.
So for a big country like Ukraine, and a democratic one at that, I am embarrassed and ashamed of the United States of America. As soon as Russia encircled the country, our generals and president should have threatened Russian President Vladimir Putin in no certain terms.
At the very beginning of the war when tanks were running into Ukraine and fighter jets dropping bombs, our fighter jets could have easily blown them up. For us to stand by and watch as babies killed and schools, hospitals and apartments blown up is absolutely despicable. If we can no longer help other democratic nations for fear of starting a nuclear war, then we need to stand up and help others now.
I am glad my dad is dead and not here to see this. I wish I hadn’t seen it either. I no longer love this country and hope I’m not around to see more of this shameful behavior. I blame everyone in power for this. All the deaths on their heads, hearts and hands.
DONNA L. STOTT
Elizabeth City
Could Smith, Rock have staged ‘the slap’?
I think that Will Smith and Chris Rock staged and perhaps even rehearsed “the slap” at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony. Rock made no evasive moves as Smith approached. He did not react as he would have to a real slap. No one on stage reacted naturally.
Perhaps it was staged to gain publicity.
I once coerced a female student to slap me, her teacher, in the face during class with about 30 students watching. Her first slap was much too easy. I told her to slap me as hard as she could.
Now, I do not know why I did it, but at the time, I had a sound educational reason for it. When the truth comes out, remember where you read it first.