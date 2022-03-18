As I was watching the runners cross the finish line at the first-ever U.S. Coast Guard Marathon, I was reminded of when I ran the Lincoln, Nebraska Marathon in 1984. It also made me wonder how I ever could have finished the race.
Back then, I was a mere 46-year-old man, not the 84-year-old I am now. If there’s one word to describe how I did it, it would be “perseverance.” You have to have it for those 26.2 miles.
Here are some interesting things about our Coast Guard Marathon:
There was the patriotic moment just before the start of the marathon when the U.S. Coast Guard did a flyover.
You also saw some runners wearing red, white and blue outfits, and some even carrying our flag — and not just little flags; some were attached to long poles.
Then there was the lady sitting in her lawn chair at the corner of Church and Water streets. Just as the runners passed, she would get up and ring the cow bells she was holding, encouraging them on.
And how about Elvis running with his star-studded suit with an attached cape? As a runner, one of your worst enemies is heat. It’s something you try to avoid, so wearing a suit doesn’t help. But he made it all the way.
Then there was the runner who evidently still had something left in the tank — she did a back flip as she crossed the finish line after running all those miles in the half marathon.
Even before the races began I saw something that was amusing to me: the porta potties. I have never seen so many. In most 5K races in the area, you may have up to three.
I don’t know how many porta potties there actually were, but I estimate there were between 30 and 40. It turned out each and every one was needed — as evidenced by the long line of runners patiently waiting their turn.
Next year I hope the city does more to promote the Coast Guard Marathon locally. If you had not read The Daily Advance, you may have never known what was going on in the city those two days.