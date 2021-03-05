What is wrong with people in Chowan County who cannot hold onto their trash until they get home or to the nearest trash receptacle?
There are six recycling centers in Chowan County, so there should be no excuse for not disposing of trash and garbage properly.
The roadways and exits throughout the county look disgusting. I live off Rocky Hock Road and driving from one end of the county to the other is like driving through the county dump site.
As one who has volunteered to help clean up once a year, it gets frustrating that as I am picking up trash, others are driving by tossing it out of their vehicles or dropping it as they are walking.
These are the areas that visitors see when they pass through our county. As I have seen the same thing in other counties, I am sickened by the thoughtlessness of people who do not care about their environment and the mess they are leaving for other people to see and/or have to pick up.
What is the problem of using people who are incarcerated for petty crimes to help clean the roadways? It is a win-win situation. We get the roadsides cleaned up and the prisoners get out of their cells and into fresh air for awhile.
I am not recommending using hardcore criminals. Instead, use the prisoners who can use the time spent cleaning the roadsides as time served. When the incarcerated persons were used in prior times, the roadsides did look better.
However, the problem starts with learning to keep the environment clean at an early age. You want your children to inherit good habits, not bad ones.
Teach them the importance of having a safe and clean environment that is not choked with trash and garbage. After all, they are the ones to inherit the mess to pass onto their children.
MAY ROBERTSON
Edenton
Aces’ showing vs. EC High School needs recognition
The top-of-the-fold story on the front page of the Chowan Herald on Feb. 25 had the headline, “Resolution supports new high school project.”
The photo insert showing an athletic sign notes Chowan County is the home of champions. Something important is omitted, however.
The John A. Holmes High Class of 1966 achieved something unique. Few know it or remember it.
The graduating seniors in 1966 who played on the conference and state championship football teams of 1964 and 1965 never lost to the Elizabeth City Yellow Jackets/Eagles over four years.
Said another way, the Aces won twice. Two games ended in ties. The Aces never lost in four years. It was a remarkable team achievement by Teapot Town against Betsy Ville.
I suggest strongly that Edenton Town Council add this information to its “Welcome to Chowan County” sign illustrated in the Chowan Herald. It is a factual gem and insight not to be forgotten or ignored.
Furthermore, this information as amended should be engraved in bricks to be laid in the sidewalk entrances to the Barker House so that all who enjoy our waterfront may be appropriately enlightened.
Once an Ace always an Ace!
JOHN MITCHENER
Edenton