Thomas Jefferson said, "Fix reason firmly in her seat, and to her tribunal, call every fact, every opinion...."
Instead of judging many things by "reason," judge things by a proper balance of reason and emotion. We need to coin a word to name this proper balance. Reazotion? Emoreasion?
Maybe each person could decide what that balance is. Ask two, four, or six of your peers to join you to decide what that balance is for you. An odd number will make it easier to avoid a tie.
Don't even try to judge every fact or every opinion. Instead, judge most facts and opinions. Trying to evaluate every fact or opinion leads to paralysis by analysis.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City