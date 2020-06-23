I understand the recent action that the City Council took to vote themselves a substantial pay raise has caused quite a stir among our local residents.
All things being considered, this is probably not the best time for politicians to be voting themselves raises.
I’m one of the first to complain when the U.S. Congress convenes in the dead of night to vote themselves a pay raise. It’s probably the only thing that Republicans and Democrats can agree on and I despise when Congress does this. In fact I despise any time they vote on an issue while we sleep to keep it hidden from our view which they so often do.
Now all that being said, I’ll be all to happy to support the city council raise if council members will agree to up their giving to the work of the Lord’s church proportionally to the raise.
As I believe they are all God-fearing folks I would be equally happy if they made sizable contributions to the local food bank, homeless shelter or community care center.
Let’s add another requirement that they cut the utility fees for local residents equal to the percentage of their pay raise. Now that’s the type of social justice that even Bernie Sanders would be proud of.
PAUL H. DAVIS
Elizabeth City
In pandemic, we can choose freedom or life
Is “freedom” or life the highest achievement of human beings?
Yes. During this pandemic we’re “free” not to wear a mask in public or to keep at least six feet distance between ourselves and others.
We’re also free to take part in big, wild social gatherings; go to crowded bars; or to have a good time with our family and friends. We’re also free to do whatever we want. We’re Americans!
But if we test positive for COVID-19, we’re also “free” to be driven to the hospital in an ambulance and be hooked up to a respirator for a week or longer. We’re even free to die of the virus or cause someone else to get the virus and perhaps die of it — all because we wanted to be free of all restraints and discipline and from having health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci tell us what to do.
The choice is ours today: freedom or life.
JERRY GILL
Hertford