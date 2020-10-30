In his poem, "If," Rudyard Kipling lists, perhaps, 15 to 20, standards for measuring a man. If you meet these standards, Kipling says, you'll be a man." Let's change "man" to "a thoughtful, mature adult."
Here is the beginning and the ending of his poem. "If you can keep your head, when everyone about you is losing theirs, and blaming it on you" ... "you'll be a man, my son."
Which candidate for president comes closer to being this kind of man? If you think that we need this kind of adult as president, then show your courage by voting according to your mature judgment.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City