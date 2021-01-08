On Wednesday, my mother’s friend Faye, who is recovering from COVID-19, called my mother to say they were giving the COVID vaccine at College of The Albemarle in Elizabeth City.
When my mother and I got there we got in a long line. While in the car, we were soon told the vaccine had run out and that we should come back on Thursday.
The problem is, I didn’t want to go get the vaccine Wednesday. First of all, I didn’t meet the requirements: I’m not a health care worker, a first responder or 75 years or older. So, I called Albemarle Regional Health Services and they told me to forget the requirements — that you can get the shot, no ID required.
I thought: Never mind. Not if I have to go with my mother, be at the college at 7 a.m. and then wait in a car for two hours and then wait another 15 minutes after getting the vaccination. My mother’s talking about wearing a diaper and she doesn’t usually wear diapers. Also, can people 75 and older with chronic conditions actually wait in a car that long?
I am told I am going to be given a card stating when and where to get the second part of the vaccine. That’s just great. I don’t know if I’m going to successfully get this vaccine.
WENDY WHITEHURST
Elizabeth City
Failure to follow health guidelines causing surges
As I write this on New Year’s Day, the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. We’re in the midst of a surge from Thanksgiving. In a few days, another surge — from Christmas — will hit us. In another two weeks or so, a surge upon a surge upon a surge of infections, hospitalizations, and deaths from today will hit us. Why all these surges?
• Because millions of Americans travelled hither-and-yon when they were advised not to.
• Because millions of Americans refused to wear masks, social distance or keep away from gatherings, crowds and parties.
Some individuals reading this letter will be infected with COVID-19. Some will have to go to a hospital ICU. Some will be hooked up to a respirator because they can’t breathe on their own. A few will die alone with no loved ones by their bedside.
Why? Because this law is absolute: “As you sow, so shall you reap.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford