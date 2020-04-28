In our community I have coordinated, conducted and participated in many ceremonies for over 20 years. I’ve been joined in these efforts by my colleagues at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Chief Petty Officers Association, the Fleet Rerves Association, the Disabled American Veterans, the American Legion, and others.
These ceremonies are held to bring our community together to honor our military and to promote patriotism. Also, the VFW has been honoring our first responders for the past five years.
As veterans it is now our turn to thank the civilian force that serves us: the store clerks, truck drivers, the entire working class of America.
Of course, all the medical personnel who are on the front lines are worthy of our gratitude. From the receptionist and cleaning staff to the emergency medical technicians, doctors and nurses — these folks are courageous and loyal. All have proven themselves to us.
I’d also like to give a shout-out to our law enforcers.
As veterans we have all faced extreme challenges. Therefore, we understand and we are very grateful for all the services provided by these people, our fellow Americans.
We veterans often hear “thank-you for your service.” We now submit to the professionals and the working class an earned heartfelt thank-you! We are truly proud and honored to have served this nation of monumental people.
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author handles public affairs for Post 6060 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Elizabeth City.