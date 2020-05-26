For many years, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 has offered a place for our military veterans to gather and share their experiences. It is a haven for those that suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder or other struggles due to their sacrifices made to our country.
Unfortunately, due to the restrictions in Phase Two of Gov. Roy Cooper's restriction-easing plan and the long duration that COVID-19 has taken on all businesses, this haven is closed to its veterans.
With that closure comes extreme financial difficulties, and a future that is very uncertain. Without the revenue generated by its vets, and the continuing bills that are still coming due, we may find ourselves in a precarious position.
As members of the community, we have reached out to our representatives with little response or aid. It would be a tragedy if this current crisis closed this organization that helps veterans and their families.
Perhaps my plea will go unheard. But I felt a strong conviction to correspond with our local citizens and implore them to help us through this time of need. Do not forget the sacrifices that these brave men and women made for us all, and extend whatever help you can to keep this place of solidarity for our vets.
I'm sure any donations would be gratefully accepted. As a U.S. Marine Corps spouse, I will dedicate myself to helping this institution stay a part of our community.
CHRISY RAHMAN
South Mills