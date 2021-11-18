In a recent interview, Chris Wallace of Fox News asked former Obama Secretary of Defense and Clinton Chief of Staff Leon Panetta about gridlock in Washington, D.C.
Panetta’s response was about putting party over country. He said, “And when you put party over country, you’re willing to say whatever’s necessary in order to be able to put down the other party and also to gain power. That’s the principal focus rather than the ability to govern and deal with the issues that you’re confronting. If they (people in Washington) refuse to ... look at the truth, look at the facts, be willing to listen to one another, be willing to find consensus to work together, ... then you’re going to have total confrontation and gridlock. And that’s what we have.”
Just listen to CNN, MSNBC, CNBC and those who call themselves journalists. I listened to them the other day and the only words that were repeated over and over again were race, racist, racism, white privilege, etc.
Just listen to Nicole Wallace, Brian Stelter, Don Lemmon, Joy Reid and others; that’s all they do for their entire show is trash conservatives — much like a couple of writers to this paper who can only talk about Donald Trump. They can’t defend what the Biden administration is doing so they spend all their time trashing conservatives.
Take Reid as an example. She’s the Democratic version of right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. She fabricates more stories and makes more bazaar claims about conservatives than anyone I know.
Panetta is right: until this vilification of the right by the left stops, gridlock in D.C. will continue unabated indefinitely.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City