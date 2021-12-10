“What’s done in the dark comes to the light” is a Bible verse that can be applied to historic events that have happened in our country.
For instance, Frank Wills, a security guard, discovered in the dark of night clues that operatives working for the White House Special Investigations Unit in President Nixon’s White House had broken into the offices of the Democratic National Committee before the election of 1972. The cover-up of the break-in was called the Watergate scandal and it led to Nixon resigning to avoid impeachment.
It was also in the dark of night on March 3, 1991, when four Los Angeles police officers beat Rodney King while other officers looked on. King suffered a skull fracture during the incident which was caught on camera. Four officers were later charged with assault with a deadly weapon and excessive use of force by a police officer but found not guilty. King, however, won a civil lawsuit against the police department and was awarded $3.8 million in damages.
Law enforcement officers sometimes commit illegal acts in the broad daylight. Then police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in the broad daylight as he was being videoed.
The people who entered the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6 hurt police officers and damaged property in broad daylight did so in front of law enforcement officers but didn’t care. They even videotaped themselves. These were members of the so-called law and order party.
The nation also saw three men, under the pretense of making a citizen’s arrest, hunt down and murder Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight. Father and son, Greg and Travis McMichael, claimed that Arbery was a threat and that Travis McMichael was only defending himself when he shot Arbery three times with a pump shotgun.
In my opinion, the McMichaels put Arbery in a fight or flight situation. Arbery knew that he could not outrun the bullet that Greg McMichael had threatened him with, so he made a split-second decision to fight for his life. He made a desperate attempt to remove the murder weapon from Travis McMichael’s hands. He died trying to save his life.
The McMichaels’ neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, videoed Arbery, hoping that he would help the McMichaels catch a thief. What he actually did was help himself and his neighbors catch some time in prison. What Bryan caught on video was the serious crime of hate and violence. With God’s help, we can work together and do something about hate and violence before it consumes us all.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City