I intend to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by paraphrasing one of his best sentences: A deadly viral threat to anyone anywhere is a deadly viral threat to everyone everywhere.
After Donald Trump won the election in 2016, many Republicans told many Democrats, "Get over it." I challenge all of you who refuse to get the vaccine to "Get over it."
The threat of climate change, the wildfires, and the Delta variant will encourage certain religious types to believe that a vengeful Old Testament God is paraphrasing Dr. King, also, saying to humans you will learn to live together as brothers or die together as fools. You decide.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City