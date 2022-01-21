Last weekend a college friend of 55 years hosted two of us from our class at her home in Elizabeth City. Approaching on U.S. Highway 17 from Virginia, I was struck by the array of wind turbines outside of town stirring up energy in demonstration of a forward-looking community.
My positive impressions grew from there.
Saturday morning we enjoyed the hospitality and color of Coastal Purl, a superbly supplied knitting shop. We then were off to Seven Sounds on a gorgeous river site downtown, where we sipped spirits from gleaming vats in the handsomely renovated brewery.
The pinnacle was Saturday night in the charming theater at Arts of the Albemarle, where the locally written and produced opera, “Alice,” kept us enthralled. Alice and her entourage were perfectly costumed and perfectly cast. They had marvelous voices, a versatile pianist, and a zippy libretto. The flawless production made for an extraordinary theater experience.
After the performance, we watched theater-goers stream down the street to Seven Sounds, as if they were leaving New York’s Met for a nightcap.
We three friends had our nightcap at home, debriefing and reveling in the joys of our Saturday in Elizabeth City. Kudos to a town on the move!
JANE TIMS
Kilmarnock, Virginia
Elected officials choose hobbyists over landowners
This note is for the three Pasquotank County commissioners who have voted for a hobby that trespasses on landowner property rights.
Something that I have never understood is the fact that as a commissioner you took an oath to support the law and yet you vote to support a hobby that brings anonymous groups of armed people to my neighborhood to use my land via trespass.
Should I not pay my taxes you would help the county sell my property to the highest bidder. Does not that fact also require the county (you) to protect my landowner rights?
What am I missing that you see and I do not?
I served in the armed forces of America for 20 years to defend your and all Americans’ rights. When it became time for me to retire and enjoy those rights, you vote to remove them.
Again, why?
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County