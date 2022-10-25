I love northeastern North Carolina. That is why it is critical we vote for leaders and ballot measures this election cycle that support decisive action on climate change.

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report calls for a strengthened response to climate change to reduce the impacts it is already having on our coastal communities, as well as those of us farther inland. I am particularly concerned about the frequency of larger and stronger hurricanes as our oceans get warmer and how these hurricanes could impact my family’s health and welfare, our community’s security, and our country’s stability.