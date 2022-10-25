...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 to 1/2 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River, and Pamlico,
Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Vote for climate — our future's on the ballot Nov. 8
I love northeastern North Carolina. That is why it is critical we vote for leaders and ballot measures this election cycle that support decisive action on climate change.
The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report calls for a strengthened response to climate change to reduce the impacts it is already having on our coastal communities, as well as those of us farther inland. I am particularly concerned about the frequency of larger and stronger hurricanes as our oceans get warmer and how these hurricanes could impact my family’s health and welfare, our community’s security, and our country’s stability.
This 2022 midterm election could make or break our future to live in a safe and healthy world. Whether you are a concerned citizen or an organizational leader, you can help others exercise their right to vote. Every vote counts, including and most importantly, your own. Please vote this midterm and help others do the same.
We can use our voice and our vote this election season to protect our climate. Join me by going to ncsbe.gov to confirm your voter registration and print your sample ballot to see who and what will be on your ballot, so you can educate yourself on the candidates and the issues and make an informed vote.
Early voting began Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8. You can find your voting locations (early and regular) at ncsbe.gov. You can also request an absentee ballot (through Nov. 1) if you’re unable to vote in person.