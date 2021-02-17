Representatives — Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Tom Rice of South Carolina, Dan Newhouse and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, Peter Meijer and Fred Upton of Michigan, John Katko of New York and David Valadao of California — caved in to liberal left-wing Democrats to impeach former President Donald Trump, claiming he incited the riot at the Capitol Jan. 6.
They believed the distorted subjective interpretation of Trump’s freedom of speech to “peacefully demonstrate” in Washington. The Democrats’ hatred incited their planned impeachment of Trump even before he entered office. The so-called Republicans voting to hold an impeachment trial should be voted from office.
An impeachment trial will cost millions of dollars and waste time on a frivolous act, preventing the government from taking care of our country’s important business. China and other U.S. enemies are jumping for joy over the U.S. election.
Joe Biden was elected president and now the country is reaping the results of his election. He and members of his cabinet are caving to ideas espoused by left-wing Social Democrats influenced by those opposed to freedom of speech and the right to bear firearms guaranteed by the First and Second Amendments to our Constitution.
Is the future of our country being jeopardized by self-serving politicians?
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Trump should run for an open US Senate seat
Now that former President Donald Trump has been found not guilty by the U.S. Senate what’s next for him?
Well, here’s one option that hasn’t been explored yet. There are four Republican U.S senators who are not running for re-election in 2022: Richard Burr of North Carolina, Rob Portman of Ohio, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Richard Shelby of Alabama.
The state of Pennsylvania is only a two-hour drive from Manhattan and Trump Tower. The state of Alabama is a short two-hour flight to Palm Beach and Mar-a-Lago. Do you think he could get elected in one of those states? Do you think this would drive Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and the rest of the Republicans in the U.S. Senate crazy?
This would also give Trump a platform to speak from, plenty of press coverage, and the adulation he so dearly loves. The next stop would be a run for the presidency in 2024.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City