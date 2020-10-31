I find that during election years my beliefs are always in conflict.
I believe that the American flag is important and should be honored by standing and saluting when the national anthem is played. But as an American who truly believes in the Constitution, everyone has the same right to protest the flag as they believe.
I also believe that all Americans have the right to peacefully protest in the streets of the cities and towns where they live. However, no one has the right to destroy any property that is not theirs.
I also believe in the right to life. God would not have created it if it wasn’t important, but I believe that women have equal rights to protect their body and choose as a man does.
I believe in the right keep and bear arms. But I also believe they should be kept safely away from children and used for sport and to protect life and our country from our enemies.
I believe that most of the police are dedicated to doing the right thing. However, there are some who are closer to being criminals and have broken the law.
I believe that “all lives matter.” God created all life so they must. But many people think that only ones who look like who they see in a mirror are the only people who count.
I also believe that our politicians should tell us the truth. I realize that is certainly a pipe dream that has no chance of happening.
I also believe that the news media should report the news with no personal opinions or party spins. But I know that as long as advertising and corporate America is in control it will be what it is. It will be up to me to try and filter some kind of truth out of what is reported.
Finally, I believe that as an avid hunter and fishermen I love all God’s creatures. But I believe some are loved more on a plate with mashed potatoes and gravy or with tartar sauce, coleslaw and hushpuppies.
So as an American you can see there is no clear choice for me to choose in yet another presidential election. I. like most Americans, live in a more center-of-the-scale between conservative and liberal politics. I believe that it is a crying shame that these are the best the United States of America has to offer as leaders of our great nation.
I believe America has always been great and always will be great no matter who leads our country for the short time we as American voters allow them to stay in office.
GRAHAM TWINE
Hobbsville