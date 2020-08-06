Two recent articles in The Daily Advance have highlighted out-of-state campaign funding of Gov. Roy Cooper and Tess Judge, Democratic candidates for governor and state Senate, respectively.
Should voters be concerned with candidates accepting donations from, in these cases, New York City and Los Angeles? That depends on the agenda of the donor.
If it is Cooper-donor George Soros, he has said, “The main obstacle to a stable and just world order is the United States.” Under Soros-backed attorney generals, crime has escalated around the country as laws are selectively applied in order to promote his globalist, anti-American, open-borders, pro-marijuana agenda.
Eastern North Carolinians value local civic engagement. Taking outside money makes a politician beholden to the agenda of a political operative with no roots in North Carolina.
Voters, beware when you are barraged with political messages paid for by funds from undisclosed or out-of-state donors. Our policies and public safety should not be for sale.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City