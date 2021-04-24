I’m a Boy Scout who has lived here in Elizabeth City my whole life. I have never seen so much unrest in our community as I did on April 21, when a man was shot and killed by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Department.
As the investigation continues I believe we should wait for the outcome before protesting. The police must have all the evidence to tell us what happened and who’s really at fault.
I believe we must have confidence in our police and sheriff’s deputies as they do a amazing job in our city.
DALTON BEASLEY
Elizabeth City