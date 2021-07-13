Elizabeth City City Council member Johnnie Walton said during a recent city council meeting that the city has enough elementary schools, raising the question: Why do we need someone to start another one at Christ Episcopal Church?
That is a valid question that needs an answer. Perhaps he could have researched the reasons why parents would want to send their children to a private school and pay tuition on top of the school taxes they are already paying. It doesn't appear to make any sense at all, so again the question: Why?
Nowhere in the newspaper article is there an explanation as to why the group wants to start another school at the church, especially when there are at least three other private schools in the city that provide elementary school education.
So why didn't Mr. Walton ask them why? It appears he didn't have to ask the question, because it is obvious the city has seven elementary schools that can accommodate all the kids in the city, so we don't need another one to go along with the other three, that we also don't need. That's what I get out of the article. However, the question remains: Why are there private schools?
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City