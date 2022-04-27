“Fix our finances.” That might be an appropriate mandate for our new city council and mayor, once they are elected next month.
Hopefully, these officials will consider one commonsense idea immediately: Rolling back most of that ill-advised $250-per-month pay raise that City Council and the mayor voted themselves beginning in July 2020. At the time, a small cost-of-living adjustment would have been appropriate.
To be fair, only four members of council voted for the huge increase, inappropriately timed during the COVID-19 economic meltdown: Councilmen Gabriel Adkins, Michael Brooks, Darius Horton and Johnnie Walton.
Four others had the wisdom to vote no: Councilwoman Jeannie Young, and Councilmen Billy Caudle, Chris Ruffieux and Kem Spence.
Mayor Bettie Parker broke the tie with a “yes” vote, and the 36% salary increase became reality.
It should be noted that during this entire period in the spring of 2020, conveyed public opinion was 100% against the potential salary increase. Seven letters to The Daily Advance, plus at least nine public comments to City Council, all expressed various degrees of outrage that such a raise was being considered. I guess, for some of our representatives, constituents only matter during election season.
In our $69 million annual city budget, the amount of these raises is negligible. But the terrible timing of this decision, and the complete disregard for citizens’ input, was arrogant and ill-advised.
Hopefully, our newly elected officials will quickly commit to correcting this obvious wrong.That would send a prompt, powerful message that our new council is serious about doing the right thing — for our city, not themselves.