On Thursday, Nov. 11, at noon, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will honor the men and women of our armed forces, both past and present. Every American owes them a debt of gratitude.
For the last 20-plus years I have planned and conducted Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies throughout the community. The ceremonies were professional and honorable, impressing the patriots in attendance.
However, to look out at a crowd of only 200-350, in my opinion, does not say very much for patriotism and gratitude. On Memorial Day, sales and barbecues will be the focus. Veterans Day is a day off, more sales and a free lunch. The VFW encourages all veterans to attend and stand in honor with us. Your attendance is important to our cause of patriotism and veterans who live within our communities.
Do you believe ignoring these special days has contributed to the lack of patriotism in America? Most folks will state they are patriotic, but is it asking too much to give a ceremonial hour to remember and honor the thousands who have given their blood, sweat and tears for our freedom, both here and abroad? I believe they have given us their all: their lives, their limbs and their emotional wounds. Can anyone state they have not earned an hour from us for their dedication and sacrifice?
The VFW, along with other military organizations in the area — the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans, Fleet Reserve Association and the Chief Petty Officers Association — have done their very best to encourage all parents and grandparents to attend our ceremonies with their youngsters. It is now more important than ever to espouse the virtues of patriotism and respect for those that served and continue to serve this great nation.
The future of America is our youth. If our future generations have patriotic values, they will seek to contribute within their communities and work together to improve America. This is what veterans wish for.
College professors spout Marxism and Socialism. We have cancel culture. Our Capitol is attacked, our cities burned, and our borders are open. As far as I am concerned, these are not patriotic ideals, policies or actions. I know of no war or conflict that our warriors defended such purposes. Wake up America.
This Veterans Day the VFW will also present a tribute to the veterans of Iraq and Afghanistan, along with a special salute to the 13 warriors who needlessly perished in the debacle that was our departure from Afghanistan.
All are welcome to present your gratitude to veterans and stand for patriotism.
DAN SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060.