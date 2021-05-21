Are you down with urinating on other people’s property? Well, apparently the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is.
Pasquotank County deputies have been observed urinating on private property at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home, which is owned and operated by Gabriel Adkins.
It’s no secret that Mr. Adkins has been a pivotal participant attempting to receive justice for Andrew Brown Jr. In addition, he is very active in his community as an acting 2nd Ward City councilman for the city of Elizabeth City.
This behavior is totally unacceptable. Urinating in public as well as on private property is a crime. Pasquotank County deputies continue to break the law without being held accountable.
Is this tactic some kind of intimidation? One could only assume that the deputy who did this is upset with Mr. Adkins’ involvement in the Brown case, because before he was shot and killed these deputies were not using Mr. Adkins’ funeral home as a place to tinkle.
I am hoping these deputies will face charges for breaking the law. However, the hope is slim due to Sheriff Tommy Wooten’s failure to hold them accountable in the past.
For the life of me I cannot understand why the deputies and Sheriff’s Office are so upset. The deputies are the ones who shot and killed Brown.
The city is awaiting justice for Brown’s shooting, and the arrest of those deputies involved. We want them off the streets.
LATOYA PARKER
Richmond, Virginia