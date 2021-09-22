In one country song, a husband and wife admit that they "got married in a fever hotter than a pepper sprout," and that the "fire went out." They started fantasizing about finding extramarital thrills in a different town. The husband brags about how he is going to wow the women and show them some things they don't know about.
The wife tells him that the women are not going to be eager to "hook up" with a "big-talking man." In fact, she prophesies that he will come home with his "tail tucked 'tween his legs."
Most men in the South are too deferential to, and reverential of, women to grab them by a body part. That's why so many people thought that a particular politician was the real thing, a macho man, for sure. He was, at least, different from almost every one else in public life.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City