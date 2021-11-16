Hezekiah Brown’s recent column “Corporate greed supply chain crisis’ hidden cause” slams corporations and then he seems to blame Republicans for every economic problem for the last 50 years. This is typical progressive propaganda. They think everything is the Republicans’ fault.
Conservatives, on the other hand, take a much more reasonable look at things. We know it is Washington’s fault.
Ronald Reagan didn’t create the North America Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA. He promoted a trade agreement with Canada. After that deal was finalized in 1988, Mexico wanted a piece of the action. Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton worked on a plan to include Mexico.
This plan became NAFTA and Clinton signed it into law with bipartisan support. Both North Carolina senators at the time, Republicans Lauch Faircloth and Jesse Helms, voted against it. However, some notable Democrats voted for it as well, including pro-union Joe Biden, Ted Kennedy and Nancy Pelosi.
Clinton also helped get China into the World Trade Organization in 2001. Maybe that agreement, along with NAFTA, had something to do with the decline of American manufacturing jobs between 2001-09.
Even President Barack Obama was a free-trader. He supported the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
It is clear that Republicans are not the only party of big business. Washington is itself big business to the detriment of the American people. Instead of demonizing big business, we need to be demonizing Washington.
It seems the three branches of government are the politicians, the bureaucracy and the lobbyists. These three entities have hijacked our republic.
We the people have been pushed aside.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City