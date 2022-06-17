Unless enough of our fiscally responsible Pasquotank County commissioners vote “no,” our water rates will sky rocket on July 1.
All residential customers will see an initial $9-per-month increase, which translates into a 31%-33% surge for the average residential customer, and 50% increase for smaller water users.
And our valued small business owners, the economic backbone of our community, really get clobbered. They’ll pay a whopping 42% to 60% initial increase. Much lower increases are projected in six years. Even Mr. Dale Schepers, the county’s hired water consultant, commented that “the first (rate hike) is kind of big.”
This as a result of the Pasquotank County water rate study, prepared by McGill Associates, and released in February. It is a well-researched 20-year community water master plan which outlines several expensive system upgrades that should improve our water quality and pressure. Eventually.
The study also illustrates that these initial huge increases are not the only way to fund the recommended improvements. Small annual rate hikes over the next 10 years will also work. McGill advises against this approach, fearing future boards of commissioners may not approve the annual increases. Interesting.
So, why not a “Goldilocks” rate approach? Not too large, and not too small, but just right. Divide these proposed humongous rate increases for all residential and commercial customers in half. Half of the increase would take effect on July 1 of this year and the other half would take effect on July 1, 2025.
Our young families, senior citizens on fixed incomes, and struggling small businesses are counting on our fiscally responsible county commissioners to do the right thing. After all, that is why we elected them.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City
If guns don’t kill, then drugs, cigarettes must not either
Holly Audette’s column in your June 11 edition was really beyond the pale. To blame Catholic Charities for the gangs, drugs and trafficking is just outrageous. She obviously has no idea of the many services that are offered to anyone.
Then there’s her beginning paragraph on guns: “The instrument does not kill.” Following that argument, I guess that cigarettes and drugs don’t kill either!