You got to wonder how long before Congresswoman Maxine Moore Waters of California gets the notion to walk over to someone she dislikes and slaps them. What if when she told Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio to shut his mouth, he would have walked over and slugged her?
That’s plain crazy talk you’d say but the Brits do it every day. Well, almost. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher was laughed at, ridiculed and insulted almost every time she appeared before her peers. Truth is she gave it back well as she took but I digress.
Anyone outside the government would have been, at the very least, arrested and charged with numerous serious infractions of the law when Waters urged her followers to “target” Donald Trump supporters for harassment “in stores and gas stations and create a crowd” because, she said “God is on our side.” And finding herself in the U.S. government it would seem reasonable to charge her with advocating insurrection and overthrow of the government.
In Matthew 12:37 of the Bible, Jesus was speaking about cleanness when he stated, “For by thy words thou shalt be justified and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.” Then again, speaking on the subject of what makes a person unclean, Jesus had this to say in Mathew 15:11: “Not that which goeth into the mouth defileth a man; but that which cometh out of the mouth, this defileth the man.”
In other words, the things you say convey your thoughts and if they are evil that makes you “unclean” and require repentance.
Even Christians must confess their sins daily because nobody wants to face God with unconfessed sins — not even Congresswoman Waters. So somebody should tell her about this.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford