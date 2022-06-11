The need for the Second Amendment as written ended long ago.
The first words say why it was needed and in 1791 it was true. None of us can be certain when we no longer needed it, but I feel about 1850 at the latest is a reasonable estimate.
Unfortunately, most in our nation honor only the last words and not the first. Does not the Second Amendment give Congress the authority to regulate firearms? Clearly violent acts committed with firearms have become an extraordinary horror in our nation.
So how many more school children have to be murdered before we as a nation take steps to curtail this mess we have allowed to fester? How many more shoppers in supermarkets or worshippers in churches, mosques or synagogues have to die before we as a nation scream, “Enough is enough?”
There is no way in heaven or hell that the framers of the Constitution could foresee a culture such as we have now. Nevertheless, they framed the amendment to help defend our nation should the need arise.
Today it is up to us to rise and fix a deadly problem we have ignored for far too long.
KEMP PHILIPS
Rocky Mount
No constitutional right to abortion; let states decide
Ignorance, just pure ignorance, is what we have driving these pro-abortion protests and now, murder threats to our Supreme Court justices.
Let me explain.
There is nothing in our Constitution about abortion. And there is nothing in our Constitution about the death penalty. The Tenth Amendment basically gives these decisions to the states. If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, all state legislatures will decide what abortion laws will be put forward in their state.
The members of these state legislatures are elected by the people of each state. Your voice in your own state can be heard loud and clear when you elect the members of your state legislature.
As deeply divided as we are in our country, giving this issue to the states can provide us with a perfect path for diversity with peace.
We can have strict abortion laws in one state and lenient laws in another. And if the laws in your state don’t suit you, you can vote for new legislators when elections are held.
My goodness, your voice is much more powerful in your state than in Washington.
It seems to me the bottom line here is for our schools to do a better job teaching the meaning of our Constitution and for the general public to understand that we, the United States of America, are a republic.