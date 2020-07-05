Confederate statues have long been a familiar sight in public places. Decade after decade, people have passed by or stood in front of them with mixed emotions about what they represent.
For some people, the statues represent a feeling of Southern pride. But for others, the statues create feelings of fear and resentment. It depends on whether you are a descendant of slave owners or slaves.
The Confederacy fought against the United States of America over "states rights," one of which was the right to own black people as property. Slavery was white supremacy on steroids.
President Donald Trump has said, "They're not taking down our monuments." It seems as though our president has taken a side.
Some people filled with generations of ungodly pride want to see these statues that glorify racism and depict a time when our nation was divided by a Civil War, continue to be displayed in public places.
But God, real Christians and even the devil know that it's past time for them to be removed from public display.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City