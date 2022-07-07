We all benefit when all voters, and all lives, matter Jul 7, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In my heart and in my soul, when I see and hear, “It’s about all of us, all voters matter, all lives matter, and all our lives depend on it,” I believe all are welcome.SHARON GREENEElizabeth City Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch Eastern NC Living - May 2022 1st Responders - 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesLocal man charged with felony hit-and-run in pedestrian's deathPatrol: Pasquotank pedestrian killed by hit-run driverJohnie Gregory Truck Bodies has new ownerProperty owned by Rivers scheduled for courthouse saleCollision on N. Road StreetKirby gives school board ultimatum on discipline policyTradition: State champion Pirates with load of generational connectionsRiver's Landing sewage woes: City: 2 apartments unfit for occupancyEdenton's fireworks show up in the airBurns' fame as 'Mr. Biscuits' rising at Belcross Biscuit Images