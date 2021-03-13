What are your gifts and talents, and how can you use them to contribute to mankind?
Most people are born with gifts while others acquire gifts along the way. People with special gifts are a blessing to others. So I have listed below some of these important gifts. And I am sure there are more amazing gifts out there to be found.
One of these gifts is the gift of healing. Another is the gift of writing. There’s also the gift of a photographic memory. The gift of singing and playing various musical instruments. The gift of being an animal “whisperer,” someone with the ability to communicate with animals. The gift of dancing. The gift of painting, which includes sketch artists and those who are gifted at pencil drawings.
There are people who are gifted athletes. People who can sew or crochet in complex patterns. People are computer geniuses. People who can remember long, complicated numbers in order. People who see and feel weather changes or shifts in the earth.
There are people with better than 20/20 vision, who can see almost as good as an eagle can. People who can carve images out of wood. People who can sculpt statues out of granite. People who are gifted teachers and mentors. People who have the gift of public speaking.
This is just a sample of the gifts that people have; there are a lot more I’m sure. These people, whoever they are, are one-of-a-kind. But if I had to nail down one description of them that says it all, it would be “awesome.” Use your gift to help mankind, help the world and help yourself.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City