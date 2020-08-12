Bravo to Sean Lavin for his excellent column on how law enforcement are being treated today. In his column he also calls out Joe Biden for his dangerous views and states a very real fact: when those who protect us are threatened, so are we.
We have already seen the police get pelted with eggs and have bottles thrown at them and even worse — being shot at. Add to this the push to defund the police.
In June, the city council in Minneapolis, Minnesota, voted to dismantle its city’s police department. Even the ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s is on this bandwagon! I wonder who Ben and Jerry’s will call when someone tries to break into one of their warehouses when there is no police!
We need the police. It is just that plain and simple. I back the blue and I am not alone.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City