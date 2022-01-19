I have witnessed some very disrespectful actions toward others lately.
Although everyone wants the things they want when they want them, this cannot always be accommodated in this day and age.
Please be respectful to other drivers and pedestrians. Getting yourself and others into an accident due to distracted/rowdy driving will certainly not help you reach your destination any faster.
Order your prescriptions ahead of time as much as possible and understand there may be delays. Getting upset and using foul language with the pharmacist won’t get your prescription any faster. Please use manners and say “please” and “thank you.”
Also, remember the age-old rule of supply and demand: sometimes one cannot keep up with the other.
Also, remember the folks who deliver to us on a daily basis. While you may be ordering online, keep in mind that they are out on the roads navigating traffic to get your packages and merchandise to you.
In short, please be polite and patient with others during this time.
KELSEY FULGHAM
Elizabeth City
Million telescopes can’t capture size of universe
The world’s largest telescope is way up there right now exploring that part of the universe in our immediate neighborhood, even if it scans an area a thousand or a million light years in extent.
For the universe is endless, boundless, infinite. This fact, of course, is infinitely beyond our comprehension or the reach of a million earth-sized telescopes.
Another way to view this incomprehensible fact is to realize that God is also infinite and infinitely beyond human understanding. Where the universe is, God is. Where God is, the universe is. Are they, perhaps, one?
And here we are, tiny, pretentious particles of “curved empty space,” as Albert Einstein said, playing out our comical versions of God on the stage of our poor, long-suffering Mother Earth.
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Moderate Dems should wait for GOP fixes in 2022
This is an open letter to all moderate Democrats. The most important thing that you can do for Americans is nothing. The current administration is damaging all good things that been accomplished in the last few decades.
Vote for nothing and remember any bipartisan deals will create more damage to the nation. And please don’t worry. We will fix it in 2022.
LEROY NEWCOMB
Elizabeth City