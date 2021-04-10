Regarding the article in your April 1 edition on making Elizabeth City more walkable and bicycle-friendly, first of all I applaud this. But why stop there?
Let’s go all out and connect the whole city with bicycle, walk and jogging paths. I saw this once in a city where there were interconnecting paths marked with information boards showing the different routes. This may be too ambitious and costly to do here because the paths were not on roadways.
City Manager Montre Freeman noted in your article that he is “proud military,” but would rather go back to basic training than ride his bicycle on Weeksville Road. I can empathize with him.
One of my running routes included Weeksville Road, past Elizabeth City State University, down River Road, and beyond, where there aren’t any sidewalks at all. I haven’t done that in a long time; I guess I no longer have that youthful sense of invincibility at my now-advanced age.
Along ECSU there is a sidewalk. Well, there is for awhile until it suddenly disappears. There are a lot of sidewalks in the city, in fact, where they’ll be on one side of the street and then end suddenly, only to start up again on the other side of the street. This back-and-forth doesn’t seem to be conducive for an enjoyable, safe walk.
Perhaps we need to take care of this before we put in new sidewalks. Another thing we could do is make the shoulders of roads usable.
However, I’m all for giving our city manager and all the rest of us safe and enjoyable journeys throughout our community.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City