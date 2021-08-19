President Joe Biden’s exit strategy from Afghanistan may go down as the worst foreign policy debacle in our history. It is unbelievable that since his July 8th press conference on withdrawing from Afghanistan, the status on the ground deteriorated so quickly.
Over the last few weeks, the Taliban gained ground daily, toppling provincial capitals one by one. Afghan forces gave up so easily.
It’s hard to believe that the military and the CIA could not predict Kabul was going to fall so quickly. This past weekend, there was a mad scramble to secure the Kabul airport and evacuate the U.S. Embassy.
I believe Afghanistan was of strategic value to us and our allies. It gave us a base so we could keep our eyes and ears on three of our most devious adversaries: Iran, Russia and China.
I keep hearing that we must leave and it was time for the Afghan people to decide their own future. Well that is not so easy to do. The Afghan people do not have a history of liberty. They did not have founding fathers who stood up to tyranny and constructed a nation for their people that included a Bill of Rights. We must value our history.
China awaits on the horizon. We must have a much better game plan to deal with them both militarily and economically or we will be the Afghan people and China our Taliban.
Let pray for the safety of our personnel and the Afghan people.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City