Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov conditioned a dog to salivate when a bell rang, although no food was coming. I think that the dog had less free will after he was conditioned than he did before.
Americans, in particular, have been conditioned to accept many things which people a hundred years ago would have died to prevent. They had, and dared to use, more free will than our nation of sheep does.
If you hunger more for wealth or power or glory more than you hunger for the greatest good for the greatest number, keep quiet.
If you believe that appearance is more important than reality and you enjoy drinking from a filthy cup that looks good, keep quiet.
If you value the almighty dollar more than you value freedom and integrity and self-respect, keep quiet.
If you prefer to go on living on your knees rather than standing on your own two feet, keep quiet.
Keeping quiet is a conditioned reflex. For sure, the powers that be will take your silence for consent. As Edmund Burke said, "The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing."
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City