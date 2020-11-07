Veterans Day, established on Nov. 11, 1919, marks the end of World War I. That war, World War II, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the war against terrorism — all were fought with blood and treasure to pay for our democracy.
There have been other conflicts and attacks on our military. There was the attack on the Marine barracks in Beirut in 1983 and the attack on the USS Cole in 2000. There also have been countless missions, all involving sacrifices by the sons and daughters of America.
America has sent the military throughout the world to fight against oppression, for the values of freedom, and against the Nazis to stop genocide. We’ve also sent our military on peaceful missions to fight against starvation. This was all accomplished by the men and women of our military. Their blood and sweat deserves the gratitude and recognition from all Americans.
This Veterans Day, the Veterans Of Foreign Wars Post 6060 will honor all who have served and do serve our nation. It is our solemn oath that this patriotic tradition continues.
Throughout our history millions have served America, in peace standing at the ready, and in the horrific dangers of war. Their selfless service is certainly worthy of our respect.
It is our belief that all veterans served for the good of America. They swore to defend our Constitution our county and our values against all enemies foreign and domestic. Despite the risks of military service, patriots have answered the call of duty.
The VFW, along with our brothers and sisters in the Fleet Reserve Association, the American Legion, the Disabled American Veterans and others will continue to stand for Veterans Day and patriotism. We pray that America will also.
Lastly, to the American citizen, we thank you for your patriotism and labor that sustain our nation and military. This Veterans Day can we all stand together in patriotism?
DANIEL SERIK
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The author is public affairs officer for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 in Elizabeth City.