I wrote in a previous letter that most Americans don’t like the word “mandate.” We don’t like to be told what to do by anyone outside of ourselves.
That being so, then, for the sake of the world around us, we should freely mandate ourselves to do the right thing.
So, with the Delta variant raging all around us, you and I should mandate ourselves to wear a mask when necessary, get vaccinated, and take all other possible precautions to save others and ourselves from Delta’s rapid, merciless spreading.
We should be free, wise and mature enough to do this on our own without being told. If we can, then America will truly be the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford