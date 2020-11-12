Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to steady rain in the afternoon. High 74F. SW winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.