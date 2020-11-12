As I ponder Donald Trump’s loss I think back to why he was elected in the first place. The electorate was fed up with the Obama administration and wanted anyone who was not a career politician to be president and Trump was the only person running in the 2016 primaries that fit that bill.
So because of Obama we got Trump and now in 2020 because of Trump we’re getting Joe Biden. Even with three states — Alaska, Georgia and North Carolina — not yet called I accept that Joe Biden is the president-elect.
Am I disappointed? Yes, I am. But we survived eight years of the Obama administration and four years of the Trump administration and I’m sure we’ll survive four years of the Biden administration. The real question is will Joe Biden survive four years of the Biden administration?
One thing we won’t see is Fox News spending 24/7 news coverage of how corrupt Biden is like we watched 24/7 coverage of how corrupt Trump was on CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS.
If I were Rachel Maddow, Don Lemmon, Chris Cuomo, Anderson Cooper, Nicole Wallace, Andrea Mitchell, Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Brian Stelter I’d be fearing for my job. I wouldn’t be too concerned if I were them, however, as I hear the Russian News Agency TASS is hiring.
Wouldn’t that be great? I’d love to see what happens when these opinion hosts label Vladimir Putin as corrupt. But hey, they all can create new conspiracy theories about Biden and China since conspiracy theories are good for ratings and since truth doesn’t appear to be a high priority for CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS.
Now that Biden will be in the White House CNN reporter Jim Acosta will be relegated to total obscurity. Yep, he’ll fade into oblivion and won’t be missed by anyone. In six months you won’t even remember his name.
All that said, “The Squad” is preparing for a takedown of Biden if he doesn’t get in line with their far-left, progressive agenda.
Remember Jonathan Gruber, the MIT professor who in 2014 brought to the public’s attention how the Obama administration viewed the American people as complete morons, which is how they were able to get the Affordable Care Act through?
Hey, it’s coming again, only this time it will be the Green New Deal. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and The Squad will head this up, so get ready and start saving because electric cars are expensive and even more expensive to repair. It’s bad enough to be “Grubered” once but twice? I love it!
But don’t worry as U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says that earth will be gone in 12 years — or make that 10, since she said it two years ago.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City