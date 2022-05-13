Finally, a judge has stepped in and caused some people to remove their facemasks on public transportation. There are probably some people shouting “Hallelujah.”
If COVID-19 had a mouth, it too would shout “Hallelujah.” COVID has been trying to get past all those pesky facemasks and finally it’s been given a breakthrough.
When you consider that it’s in the closed space of an airplane cabin where you can now remove your mask, the words “super spreader” come to mind. Those people will leave the plane and visit loved ones who may also have decided to leave off that pesky mask.
Some of those same people would probably sue the hospital if they found out that their surgeon operated on them or their loved ones without gloves or a surgical mask.
I think people have lost sight of the fact that wearing a facemask is not just for themselves or because of their political preference; it’s about protecting those around them and showing care for your fellow human beings.
When I was child and coughed, I learned I had better cover my mouth by putting my hand over it. If I coughed without covering my mouth, there might be some consequences from my parents. The whole idea of covering your mouth was to keep your germs to yourself. It was such a simple thing to do.
Today’s advice, however, is to cough into your elbow. When you learn better, you’re supposed to do better. The phrase “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure” applies to the wearing of a mask to cover your mouth and nose. If people can wear uncomfortable six-inch stilettos for hours for fashion’s sake, they can wear a mask for hours for health reasons.
Even though covering your mouth with your hand or inside elbow is far less inconvenient than wearing a facemask for long periods of time, it is well worth it. Don’t be fooled: this virus is not done with us yet and it would be a shame if we lost the progress we’ve made against it because we don’t want to bother with the inconvenience of a mask. Trust and believe that wearing the mask of a ventilator during a hospital stay is much more of an inconvenience.