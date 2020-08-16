We've been told since time beyond memory that neither rain, wind, snow, heat or gloom of night will stop the Postal Service from delivering the mail.
But it seems our 45th president with a red tie and no clue will erect every roadblock he can to hinder the Postal Service from delivering the mail during the pandemic before election day. Our 45th president will stop at nothing to stay in power.
On another matter, the man who's in charge of bringing our country to recovery, President Trump, when recently reminded that the death toll from COVID-19 had reached 160,000, responded, "It is what it is."
His diminishing the huge number and the great suffering, pain and loss of the American people is truly dispiriting and sickening.
What a fraud, what a charlatan we have for a president.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City