Being the "king," Donald Trump is obviously right-on when he denies the reality of climate change.
The scientists and dedicated environmentalists are just as obviously wrong. They are certainly all Democrats who are therefore as ignorant about climate change as they are about everything else.
Trump is king. Trump is the chosen one. He knows everything about everything. Anything anybody claims to know about climate change is a hoax, a scam, fake news.
For some odd reason, I — an independent voter — find no comfort in this. How about you?
JERRY GILL
Hertford